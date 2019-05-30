Canada Goose (GOOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of +25% to $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +20% to $996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.48.

NYSE GOOS opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.69. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

