Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 34,373 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $584,337. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

