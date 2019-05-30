Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,944 Eni SpA (E)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:E opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

