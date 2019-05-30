California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 513 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.31.

In other Align Technology news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.13, for a total value of $939,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,175 shares of company stock worth $13,915,156. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $297.41 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-acquires-513-shares-of-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.