California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,953 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,402,000 after buying an additional 351,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,411,000 after buying an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,148,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,932,000 after buying an additional 827,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,218,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NWE opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $73.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.22 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

