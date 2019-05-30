Calidus Resources Ltd (CAI) Insider David Reeves Acquires 1,110,000 Shares

Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves acquired 1,110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,750.00 ($19,680.85).
Shares of Calidus Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. Calidus Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.04 ($0.03).
Calidus Resources Company Profile
