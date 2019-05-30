Calidus Resources Ltd (CAI) Insider David Reeves Acquires 1,110,000 Shares

Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves acquired 1,110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,750.00 ($19,680.85).

Shares of Calidus Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. Calidus Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited explores for gold properties. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

