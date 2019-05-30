Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target Cut to C$2.60

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.85 to C$4.35 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of CFW opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$7.32.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$498.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$535.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.0500000026690393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

