CalAmp (CAMP) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised CalAmp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $409.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.86.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

