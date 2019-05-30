Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 576,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,123,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,063,000 after acquiring an additional 128,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

QRVO opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $137,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,186 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

