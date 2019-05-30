Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

