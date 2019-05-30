Burst Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Burst has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $85,208.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom and Upbit.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,043,006,851 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

