Bunzl (BZLFY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 18,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.62. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

