Buckle (BKE) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Buckle has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.93 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckle news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,464 shares in the company, valued at $578,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Buckle by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

