Brokerages Set Wendys Co (WEN) Target Price at $20.38

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,699,429 shares of company stock worth $64,343,804 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,670. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
