Brokerages Set Wendys Co (WEN) Target Price at $20.38

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,699,429 shares of company stock worth $64,343,804 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,875 shares during the period. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,670. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

