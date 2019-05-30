Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Target Price at $63.67

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $55.13 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,081 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

