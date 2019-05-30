Brokerages Set PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Target Price at $40.71

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,164. The company has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.89.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Nathan Clarke acquired 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,477,200. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PetIQ by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PetIQ by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.