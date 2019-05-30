Brokerages Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Target Price at $10.00

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 362,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,017. The stock has a market cap of $506.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jack E. Jerrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $184,360 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 352.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,774 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,591,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 611,949 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

