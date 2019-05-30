Brokerages Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $210.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $268.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $876.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.41 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $925.32 million, with estimates ranging from $904.50 million to $943.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.48.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

