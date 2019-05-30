Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $143.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the lowest is $143.20 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $143.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $589.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.80 million to $592.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $621.82 million, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE CBU opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $23,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,416,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 35.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.