BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.21 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (ETR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,006,000 after buying an additional 218,066 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Entergy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $332,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,908 shares of company stock worth $12,796,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

