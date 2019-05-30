Brian Mcauley Sells 36,000 Shares of pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,809,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,569,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PDVW stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,848. The company has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.60. pdvWireless Inc has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Get pdvWireless alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in pdvWireless by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,962 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in pdvWireless by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,408 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in pdvWireless by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,296 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in pdvWireless by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,502 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in pdvWireless by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,744 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDVW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. pdvWireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/brian-mcauley-sells-36000-shares-of-pdvwireless-inc-pdvw-stock.html.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.