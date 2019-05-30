Bremer Bank National Association Takes $330,000 Position in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 508,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,916,000 after purchasing an additional 386,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $13,119,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Worldpay news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,020,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Worldpay from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Worldpay to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

NYSE WP opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

