Bremer Bank National Association Purchases Shares of 4,774 Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of MS opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 16.75%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

