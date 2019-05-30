Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON BREE opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

