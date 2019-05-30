BOXX Token [Blockparty] (BOXX) Market Cap Reaches $988,876.00

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a market cap of $988,876.00 and approximately $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00389019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.80 or 0.02390790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00154636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Trading

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

