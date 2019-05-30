BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $164,340.00 and approximately $16,618.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00388594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.78 or 0.02428668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00170076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

