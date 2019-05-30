Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Cut by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,620 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for 2.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $169,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,941.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

