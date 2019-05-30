Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.43% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $726,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

