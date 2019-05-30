BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes $147,000 Position in Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $733.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

