BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,162 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 675.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $111,698.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $79,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,853 shares of company stock worth $169,594. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

