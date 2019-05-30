BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,279 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,379,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $277.73 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $4,106,116 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.16.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

