BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $1,534,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,410 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $178.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of LH opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

