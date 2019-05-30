BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total transaction of $140,466.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $427.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-sold-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.