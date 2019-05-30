Blackmoon (BMC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.27 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $77,674.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00388706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.02232913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00154067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

