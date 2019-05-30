BitRewards (BIT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $94,869.00 and $5,339.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,676,853 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

