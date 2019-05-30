Bitcore Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,321.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00012371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $18.25 million and $21,321.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,642.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.03139765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.42 or 0.05218063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.01313399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.01097336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00098336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.01007669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00334462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020441 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,633,456 coins and its circulating supply is 17,082,497 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

