BitcoiNote Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $466.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $105,088.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,347,670 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.