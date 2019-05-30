BidaskClub Downgrades Utah Medical Products (UTMD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 428.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

