BidaskClub Downgrades Ambarella (AMBA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AMBA opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.12 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $888,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,886 shares of company stock worth $936,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

