BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 63,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,339,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,629,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

