Beiersdorf (BEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.35

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €103.35 ($120.17) and last traded at €103.35 ($120.17), with a volume of 33873 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.30 ($118.95).

BEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.57 ($108.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

