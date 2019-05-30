BBT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. QuinStreet accounts for 0.7% of BBT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

QNST opened at $14.95 on Thursday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $761.28 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

