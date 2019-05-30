Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.81 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTE opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.63. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

