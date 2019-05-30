Barings LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $500,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -690.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

