Barings LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

