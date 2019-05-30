Barclays Trims Tesla (TSLA) Target Price to $150.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $192.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tesla from $406.00 to $394.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $25,820,036 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 493.3% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

