Baozun (BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Baozun updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. 8,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,065. Baozun has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,653,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,784,000 after acquiring an additional 301,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after acquiring an additional 710,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 577,597 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

