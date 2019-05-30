Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 5,524 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $879.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.58.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

