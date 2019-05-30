Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,827,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 721,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 523,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,158.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 106.07, a quick ratio of 106.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.38 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

