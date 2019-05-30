Bank of Montreal (BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 93,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,603. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.769 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Howard Weil cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/bank-of-montreal-bmo-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-61-eps.html.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.